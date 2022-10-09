Devon Conway and Kane Williamson made it a straightforward chase. Photo / photosport.nz

An unbeaten half-century from Devon Conway and a lockdown spell of spin tonight lifted the Black Caps to a morale-boosting win over Bangladesh.

New Zealand rebounded from last night's loss to Pakistan by easing to victory in their second match of the tri-series at Hagley Oval, with a few key contributions getting their World Cup build-up back on track.

After Michael Bracewell (2-14) and Ish Sodhi (2-31) had helped limit Bangladesh to 137-8, Conway batted with control and style to see his side home with eight wickets and 13 balls remaining.

Bangladesh had no answers as Conway took command of the chase, reaching 70 not out from 51 balls. But despite the comprehensive nature of their win, the Black Caps still face a few questions ahead of the start of the World Cup in Australia this month.

Health is the most pressing issue, specifically regarding the third seam option. Adam Milne was limited to two overs tonight as he experienced tightness in his abdominal region, with Lockie Ferguson yet to bowl in this series while dealing with a similar complaint.

That pair's extra pace wasn't required at Hagley Oval, not once Bracewell and Sodhi had applied the clamps. But expecting flat and fast decks in Australia, one of Milne or Ferguson will need to complement Trent Boult and Tim Southee, who both picked up a couple of wickets tonight.

Finn Allen again opened in place of Martin Guptill and again assumed the responsibility to get New Zealand off to a good start, but for the second straight night fell cheaply. The way coach Gary Stead spoke before the match, however, the opening spot is the 23-year-old's to lose.

The final question concerns the all-round options, with Bracewell placing himself at the front of the queue if Daryl Mitchell is unable to recover from the fractured hand he suffered on Friday.

Mitchell Santner has rejoined the team from paternity leave and will surely find a spot in the first-choice XI. But in his stead, man-of-the-match Bracewell combined with Sodhi to decide the outcome in a seven-over spell.

The last time these teams met, a second-string New Zealand side were turned over as Bangladesh claimed a 3-2 series victory at home. This time, after Kane Williamson sent in the tourists, it was the turn of the Kiwi tweakers.

Bangladesh had progressed to 53-1 when Bracewell was introduced, aided largely by another subpar fielding performance from the home side.

Milne and Jimmy Neesham spilled simple catches and Bracewell lost another in the sun but unlike on Saturday night, when Glen Phillips' drop of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam proved costly, New Zealand kept creating chances.

Bracewell's first wicket was a quicker delivery that led to a straightforward caught-and-bowled opportunity, while Sodhi's opening scalp saw him join Southee and become the fifth man to take 100 T20I wickets.

Both spinners would snare a second as their seven overs in tandem returned 4-27, conceding only one boundary and reducing Bangladesh to 80-5.

Boult (2-25) and Southee (2-34) then finished off the innings and ensured New Zealand would experience few nerves in their chase.

That was particularly true once Conway found his touch. The opener produced some exceptional shots off the front and back foot, finding gaps and accumulating runs quickly while never seeming in a hurry.

He struck a beautiful cover drive to bring up 50 and, with Williamson (30 off 29) and Phillips (23 off 9) offering enough support, the Black Caps levelled their ledger ahead of a rematch with Pakistan on Tuesday.