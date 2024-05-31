Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Crusaders and Moana Pasifika in Christchurch.
Crusaders team to face Moana Pasifika
The Crusaders will look to cling to their playoff hopes on Friday night against Moana Pasifika in Christchurch but will do so without a few key players.
Sevu Reece and Fletcher Newell will both be rested this week, while David Havili is nursing a shoulder injury. It sees three new faces in the starting line-up, with Tamaiti Williams at tighthead, Macca Springer on the left wing and Ryan Crotty at second five-eighths.
On the bench, Owen Franks provides cover at tighthead, while Taine Robinson and Heremaia Murray join the reserves as backline cover.
Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor (c)
3. Tamaiti Williams
4. Antonio Shalfoon
5. Quinten Strange
6. Cullen Grace
7. Ethan Blackadder
8. Christian Lio-Willie
9. Noah Hotham
10. Fergus Burke
11. Macca Springer
12. Ryan Crotty
13. Dallas McLeod
14. Chay Fihaki
15. Johnny McNicholl
Reserves:
16. George Bell
17. George Bower
18. Owen Franks
19. Jamie Hannah
20. Tom Christie
21. Mitchell Drummond
22. Taine Robinson
23. Heremaia Murray
Moana Pasifika team to face Crusaders
Moana Pasifika will also be looking to earn a spot in the post-season in Friday night’s clash.
While other results would need to go their way, a win over the Crusaders in Christchurch would give Moana Pasifika some hope for their first trip to the playoffs.
Jonathan Taumateine returns at halfback for the clash, while Sekope Kepu will start at tighthead. In the backline, Pepesana Patafilo moves from centre to the left wing, with Henry Taefu wearing the No 13 jersey. Kyren Taumoefolau starts at fullback with Danny Toala unavailable.
Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium
1. Abraham Pole
2. Samiuela Moli
3. Sekope Kepu
4. Tom Savage
5. Allan Craig
6. Jacob Norris
7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)
8. Lotu Inisi
9. Jonathan Taumatiene
10. William Havili
11. Pepesana Patafilo
12. Julian Savea
13. Henry Taefu
14. Fine Inisi
15. Kyren Taumoefolau
Reserves:
16. Tomasi Maka
17. Ivan Fepuleai (debut)
18. Suetena Asomua
19. Ola Tauelangi
20. Alamanda Motuga
21. Aisea Halo
22. Christian Leali’ifano
23. Nigel Ah Wong