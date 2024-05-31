Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Crusaders and Moana Pasifika in Christchurch.

Crusaders team to face Moana Pasifika

The Crusaders will look to cling to their playoff hopes on Friday night against Moana Pasifika in Christchurch but will do so without a few key players.

Sevu Reece and Fletcher Newell will both be rested this week, while David Havili is nursing a shoulder injury. It sees three new faces in the starting line-up, with Tamaiti Williams at tighthead, Macca Springer on the left wing and Ryan Crotty at second five-eighths.

On the bench, Owen Franks provides cover at tighthead, while Taine Robinson and Heremaia Murray join the reserves as backline cover.

Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor (c)

3. Tamaiti Williams

4. Antonio Shalfoon

5. Quinten Strange

6. Cullen Grace

7. Ethan Blackadder

8. Christian Lio-Willie

9. Noah Hotham

10. Fergus Burke

11. Macca Springer

12. Ryan Crotty

13. Dallas McLeod

14. Chay Fihaki

15. Johnny McNicholl

Reserves:

16. George Bell

17. George Bower

18. Owen Franks

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Tom Christie

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Taine Robinson

23. Heremaia Murray

Moana Pasifika team to face Crusaders

Moana Pasifika will also be looking to earn a spot in the post-season in Friday night’s clash.

While other results would need to go their way, a win over the Crusaders in Christchurch would give Moana Pasifika some hope for their first trip to the playoffs.

Jonathan Taumateine returns at halfback for the clash, while Sekope Kepu will start at tighthead. In the backline, Pepesana Patafilo moves from centre to the left wing, with Henry Taefu wearing the No 13 jersey. Kyren Taumoefolau starts at fullback with Danny Toala unavailable.

Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium

1. Abraham Pole

2. Samiuela Moli

3. Sekope Kepu

4. Tom Savage

5. Allan Craig

6. Jacob Norris

7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)

8. Lotu Inisi

9. Jonathan Taumatiene

10. William Havili

11. Pepesana Patafilo

12. Julian Savea

13. Henry Taefu

14. Fine Inisi

15. Kyren Taumoefolau

Reserves:

16. Tomasi Maka

17. Ivan Fepuleai (debut)

18. Suetena Asomua

19. Ola Tauelangi

20. Alamanda Motuga

21. Aisea Halo

22. Christian Leali’ifano

23. Nigel Ah Wong