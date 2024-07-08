Shooters Paku-Jane Skudder and Jayda Banks complement each other in the goal third by rotating the circle to give their feeders options, screening for the other to collect an unhindered pass and also delivering tricky passes between themselves.

Ata Mangu, at centre, is a driving force who brings the ball at speed through the court.

She capably links both ends and delivers pinpoint passes into her shooters.

Defender Bronya McMenamin hunts the ball well, pressures the ball carrier and collects several intercepts most games.

YMP (2) made several changes, but it was always going to be a tough task against a side who have all the firepower to regain the Premier crown.

Premier netball continues over the school holidays tomorrow night with two games in the YMCA.

East Coast Roofing OG Whāngārā are in action against Tūranga FM YMP (1) from 6pm.

OG Whāngārā have grown in confidence since their promotion to Premier Grade, and have been displaying some good passages of play.

However, they will need a full team performance against their top-of-the-table opponents, who beat them convincingly the last time they met.

Claydens Waikohu Prem (1) play Character Roofing YMP (2) at 7.30pm.

The previous game between these sides was goal for goal early on but from the eight-minute mark, Waikohu took control. They tightened up in defence, opened up on attack and by halftime were ahead by 16 goals.

YMP (2) have shown they can move the ball well and pressure their opposition, but they need to do it for the full hour.

Other senior grade results from Saturday (bonus point for losing by three goals or less) -

Premier Reserve: First Light Electrical Gisborne Girls’ High Senior B 22 TR Builds Horouta Taimana 20, Steve Craill Builder Ngatapa 38 Aorangi Contracting HSOG 23, Claydens Waikohu P2 29 Brendan Fry Builder Sportsfit 27.

A Grade: Whalis 26 Claydens Waikohu (2) 26.

1st Grade: Smash Palace Sportsfit 39 Campion A 17, Claydens Waikohu Social B 33 The Tyre General Ngātapa 30, Claydens Waikohu Social B 43 Claydens Waikohu Social A 30, Whāngārā Paikea 35 OBM Blue 27.

1st Reserve: Tūranga Pirates Manawa 42 Tatapouri Sportsfit GCs 14, Allwood Enterprises HSOG 26 Ūawa Ngarangikahiwa 15.

2nd Grade: YMP Manawanui 19 Newman & Newman Ngātapa 15, Tatapouri Sportsfit Social 43 GGHS Tuakana 16.







