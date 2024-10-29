He also said he noticed a stain on the man’s clothes above the left knee.
There was another outburst in court today.
Cao walked out of court last week, saying a witness was lying. After a subdued presence this morning, Cao stood up in the dock this afternoon, speaking loudly and waving documents and his hands at his lawyers.
Saunders contacted police after seeing a news article about police looking for a Nissan Dualis car in relation to Bao’s disappearance.
The Crown case is that Cao stabbed Bao multiple times at the Trevor St property, dragged her body through the house and put it in the boot of his car. Bao’s body was found in a shallow grave on a Greenpark farm in July.
Crown prosecutor Cameron Stuart said a photo retrieved from Cao’s phone had an image which the Crown said was Bao’s dead body, naked from the waist down, with blood on her body.
Stuart said the Crown did not need to prove motive, but the photo might suggest a sexual element to the attack, RNZ reported.
Cao’s defence lawyer Joshua MacLeod said the Crown’s evidence was not enough to prove the murder charge, and the evidence was much muddier than they wanted it to appear.
“How did they approach this case, how did it develop, and when? Who were they looking at and why, and how wide a net did they cast? What evidence can you actually rely on?” he said.