Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Women forced to shop around five or more pharmacies to get hormone patches, some missing out altogether - survey

Isaac Davison
By
4 mins to read
Hormone patches release estrogen into the body in a controlled way, helping to mitigate symptoms of menopause and prevent longer-term illnesses. Photo / 123rf

Hormone patches release estrogen into the body in a controlled way, helping to mitigate symptoms of menopause and prevent longer-term illnesses. Photo / 123rf

  • Some New Zealand women are now unable to source HRT patches as a long-running shortage worsens.
  • A new survey shows the desperate measures patients are taking to source the patches, which are used to manage menopause symptoms and prevent serious health problems.
  • Pharmac says it is working on solutions but supply issues will last until next year.

Around one in 10 women who use hormone patches say they are unable to source the menopause treatment at all – even after shopping around multiple pharmacies.

Shortages of the most commonly-used hormone (HRT) patches have become so severe that bulk-buying agency Pharmac has acknowledged some people will now miss out.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand