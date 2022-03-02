Alisha Bell tried to manoeuvre the vehicle but, due to the lack of traction, it slipped down a hill, coming to a rest against a parked Honda. Photo / Peter de Graaf, File

A woman who took a panel beater's loan car for a spin after a massive drinking binge was found by police asleep at the wheel of the car which had one of the tyres blown out.

Alisha Marie Bell, 33, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday after pleading guilty to drink-driving and dangerous driving following an incident on September 5.

She was driving up Rattray St in the loan vehicle when the tyre blew with such force that it separated from the rim.

Bell, though, drove on, only pulling over in Duncan St.

Over the next half an hour, the court heard, she tried to manoeuvre the vehicle but due to the lack of traction it slipped down the hill, finally coming to rest against a parked Honda.

When officers arrived at the scene they found her asleep in the driver's seat with the car's engine running.

"Police noticed a strong smell of alcohol," court documents said.

"When spoken to, the defendant was too intoxicated and couldn't give a clear explanation of the events."

A test gave a breath-alcohol level of 1151mcg — nearly five times the legal limit.

Counsel Brendan Stephenson said his client was experiencing personal difficulties at the time of the incident but things had since improved.

Bell had casual work as a hairdresser, was abstaining from alcohol and had the support of her family, he said.

Judge Peter Rollo noted the defendant had a previous drink-driving conviction from 2013 and two as an under-20 driver but said a fine would be too burdensome.

Bell was sentenced to 12 months' supervision and was disqualified for 28 days with the alcohol-interlock licensing provisions to follow.

