Police clearing Parliament grounds of protesters and tents this afternoon which was violent. Photo / Mike Scott

Wellingtonians are banding together to clean up their city in the wake of the chaos and damage anti-mandate protesters caused outside Parliament over the past three weeks.

Two online fundraising pages have already raised more than $10,000 to repair damage in today's Parliament protest riots.

Riot police today stormed Parliament's front lawn, tearing down tents and shunting protesters away from the site.

The aftermath revealed a once lush green lawn has been turned into a brown paddock of hay and dirt. A mountain of mangled tents and debris remains.

There is also a substantial amount of graffiti outside Parliament.

A community clean-up is being organised to clear out rubbish and other waste.

Volunteers can sign up for the effort and those wanting to donate money can contribute via the big clean up's Givealittle page.

A website created for volunteers said the goal is not a "counter-protest" but is something to do for the community.

"We want to restore Parliament grounds as a public space for all, and to make the surrounding spaces feel safe again."

So far the page has raised more than $4000 with donations coming from across the country.

"So far, we have permission from the Speaker of Parliament, but we're waiting on mana whenua to decide how best to proceed. We don't know when the protesters will be gone, so we will do our best to be ready to go when they are."

"Great work, true Kiwi spirit, not that imported nonsense we saw with the Clownvoy," one donor wrote.

"Because mana whenua and the people who live and work near parliament deserve to have their lovely space back," said another.

During today's chaos, orange flames took hold of a slide and play space that was only opened in 2019.

The playground at Parliament only hours ago pic.twitter.com/MfVOWReSLK — Michael Neilson (@mr_neilson_) March 2, 2022

The playground was one of Speaker Trevor Mallard's initiatives to make Parliament more family-friendly, welcoming and accessible.

The centrepiece of the playground is the slide, which was manufactured in Palmerston North and made from sustainable forest beech. The safety pad material is made from recycled tyres.

"Parliament belongs to all New Zealanders and I am delighted to see this play space come to fruition so that families and children can enjoy the grounds of Parliament and feel like they belong, and are welcome here," Mallard said when the playground was opened in November 2019.

A second Givealittle page organised by Wellington City Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons has been set up to fix the "people's playground" after it was damaged by protesters.

As of 9pm Wednesday, the page had raised more than $6000.

"On behalf of my kids who are pretty angry bout the senseless vandalism… they loved the lawn & the playground," one donor wrote.

"Show the so-called protesters who really cares about our children and our country. Donate to restore what was already here before," wrote another.