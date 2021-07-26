Woman critically injured after being struck by logging truck in Waipukurau, road closed

A woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a logging truck in Waipukurau on Tuesday morning. Photo / Rachel Wise

A pedestrian is critically injured after being struck by a logging truck on the main road through Waipukurau on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash near the intersection of Herbert St and Pōrangahau Rd in central Waipukurau about 11.20am.

A woman with critical injuries is being transported to hospital by rescue helicopter, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The road has been closed between Russell St and Northumberland St.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and follow directions by emergency services on-site for an alternate route.

The New Zealand Transport Agency advised on its website at 11.50am that the road is likely to remain closed for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

MORE TO COME