Woman charged after police car crash in Auckland also allegedly spat at officer

A damaged police car after an alleged incident in Auckland's CBD on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

A woman who allegedly crashed into a police car in Auckland's CBD was bailed and then charged with other alleged offences.

Dramatic footage showed a car ramming into a stationary police car with an officer inside near Quay St in Auckland's CBD on Wednesday morning.

The woman is alleged to have then climbed out and yelled a string of expletives at the officer.

A pedestrian, who did not want to be named, claimed the woman had earlier been tooting her horn and that she had to get out of the way of the car.

The driver was arrested and charged with driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner, failing to stop, assault with a weapon and driving contrary to a zero alcohol licence.

Police said in a statement that because of the nature of the charges laid, she was eligible for bail later that morning, being due to appear in court at a later date.

But police allege she came to their attention later that day.

Police were called to a trespass incident in Mt Eden which they claimed involved her.

In the process of being arrested, she allegedly spat at one of the attending officers.

The woman was then charged with wilful trespass within two years of being given a warning from an occupier, and one charge of assaulting a constable acting the execution of her duty.

She faces seven charges in total.

The woman was excused from her first appearance at Auckland District Court yesterday.

Her next appearance is scheduled for July 13.