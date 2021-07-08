Police seek help identifying man behind four Hamilton burglaries

A CCTV image of the man police say is responsible for a number of commercial burglaries last month. Photo / NZ Police

Police are calling for the public's help identifying a man behind a string of early morning burglaries in Hamilton last month.

A police spokesperson said the man used a crowbar to break into three stores on Hillcrest's Cambridge Rd between 4.30am and 4.50am on June 24, causing significant damage.

Using a sledgehammer, the man attacked safes and tills inside the stores in an attempt to gain access.

He then drove to Clyde St, Hamilton East, where he broke into another shop and stole cash before fleeing in a dark Mitsubishi Galant reported stolen that morning.

"Police are appealing for any information from the public which can help us identify the man."

A dark coloured Mitsubishi Galant, similar to the vehicle police say the man fled in after the Hamilton burglaries. Photo / NZ Police

Hamilton's Tactical Crime Unit wanted to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and had seen or heard anything suspicious.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555

111.