Covid 19 coronavirus: Spanish-flagged vessel off Taranaki coast identified as that at the centre of Covid scare

A Spanish-flagged fishing vessel is at the centre of a Covid scare just off the coast of Taranaki.
Two mariners tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday and are said to be a part of a group of nine crew who arrived in Auckland on Monday before they were taken to the deep-sea vessel in New Plymouth.
Craig Harrison, of the Maritime Union, confirmed that the infected pair were on the Spanish-flagged Viking Bay.
"Our concern now is for the crew," he told Newstalk ZB this morning.
"It wouldn't be much fun [for] the crew on a small fishing vessel - everyone telling them to isolate."
The Ministry of Health announced the two new Covid cases yesterday evening.
Officials said the situation was "low risk" to the public because of standard infection prevention controls in place.
