Massive truck fire sees Auckland motorway closed, how our emergency departments are faring under pressure and Mount Ruapehu keeps its cool for the next ski season in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A woman who said she was “running late for work” will need to find other means to arrive on time after she was stopped for speeding twice north of Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the ute the woman was driving was first stopped after travelling at 125km/h at 5.15pm on Monday, on State Highway1, between Palmerston and Waikouaiti .

The driver was issued an infringement notice and $170 fine and allowed to continue.

Police continued to head south towards Dunedin and saw what appeared to be the driver stopped at the side of the road mounting a radar detector on their vehicle.

The detector did not stop her from being caught again as police observed the same ute speeding behind them at 147km/h.

She was stopped a second time and issued a second infringement notice that carries 50 demerit points, had her licence suspended for 28 days and given a $630 fine.

“She’s just trying to get away with it.

“She knows police are in the area because we have literally just stopped her,” Bond said.

“She’s seen the police car that’s stopped her.

“She’s then continued to go faster than what she was the first time.”

“Now she has to take the bus for the next 28 days.”



