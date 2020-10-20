Woman calls ex-partner a 'dangerous man'

The man appeared in the High Court at Auckland today. Photo / File

A woman prosecutors say was continuously manipulated and abused by her partner has told a court about leaving him and wanting a protection order to keep her safe from a "dangerous man".

The man - who has name suppression - faces a slew of serious physical and sexual violence charges.

He denies all eight charges; two of sexual violation, three of assault, two of assault with a weapon and one of threatens to kill.

His judge-alone trial before Justice Timothy Brewer in the High Court at Auckland started yesterday.

When opening the case Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney said the defendant was manipulative and abusive throughout the short relationship.

They had moved in together quickly, with his financial dependence making her feel trapped and making it harder to leave, she said.

The Crown alleges she was threatened with knives during the relationship and that on one night in January, 2017, death threats were used to force her into sexual acts.

Today the complainant, whose name is protected by law, spoke more about ending the relationship in April 2017.

Defence lawyer Belinda Sellars, QC, said when the woman then went to police she did not mention any sexual offending or the night in January.

"I wasn't ready to talk about it," the complainant replied.

The defence lawyer also queried what she was concerned about at the time.

"You were worried about getting the bond back ... You wanted to get your things back," Sellars said.

The court heard the complainant did not want any of her female friends going into the house at that time.

Is that one the reasons the complainant thought it was necessary to get the furniture order and the protection order, Sellars queried.

The woman replied that she wanted the furniture back because she had bought it.

"And I got the protection order to keep myself safe from a very dangerous man."

Under re-examination from Culliney, the woman elaborated on what she had initially told police.

"My mind was racing. I had just left him, of course there would be things that are different as time goes on.

"I have been to counsellors ... I have had to work on myself over the past four years ..."



She had been able to talk about things that she had once pushed down as she had gotten stronger, she said.

The court also heard today from a former flatmate who had heard raised voices arguing roughly half a dozen times - he believed sometimes it was about money.

"I got the impression she was kinda of funding their relationship," he said.



"I didn't know much about their relationship, at that point. I didn't want to jump in."

On one occasion, he said, he did think he had heard what was probably pushing and shoving.

"Noises that weren't just car doors opening or garage doors opening."

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz