'I have never been so scared in my life,' woman told police after man's alleged violence

The man appeared in the High Court at Auckland today. Photo / File

A woman the Crown says was continuously manipulated and abused by her partner has told a court about a night she thought she going to die.

The man - who has name suppression - faces a slew of serious physical and sexual violence charges.

He denies all eight charges; two of sexual violation, three of assault, two of assault with a weapon and one of threatens to kill.

He is facing a judge alone trial before Justice Timothy Brewer in the High Court at Auckland.

Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney said the defendant and the victim had moved in together quickly, with his financial dependence making her feel trapped and making it harder to leave.

During the short relationship the woman was continuously manipulated and abused, she said.

Culliney said one night in early 2017, she felt he "nearly killed her" and he forced sexual activity after threatening to kill the woman and her family.

When she ended the relationship she went to the police and made a complaint.

Defence lawyer Belinda Sellars, QC, said: "He accepts it was difficult relationship but he utterly rejects that he was physically or sexually abusive in any way."

In a police interview the woman, whose name is protected under law, said one day she had come home and found him slumped asleep on the couch.

Quietly, she sat nearby.

"You are going to die today," she said, recalling his words after he woke.

He chased her around the house with a knife, she said, as she tried to keep him at arm's length.

She did not know how it happened but next they were on the floor and he was on top of her, she said.

"He said 'Time to go to sleep'," she said.

"I have never been so scared in my life.

"I haven't told a soul what he did next."

He threatened to kill her and her family, she said, forcing her into sexual acts.

"A piece of me died that night and I lost my fighting spirit."

Earlier in her police interview she told of how they had moved in together at a time when they both needed to find a place to live.

The court heard he broke promises that he would help pay for the furniture - finances were a source of early arguments.

The court also heard he isolated her from her family over the holidays.

"He was in my ear about my parents," she said.

She said she could never understand why he would get so angry, when she was a loving partner.

There were nights when she was waiting for him to come home that she would lie in bed listening to every single sound, the court heard.

There were several times when he locked her out on the balcony, she said, recalling a time it was dark and raining.

"It was like a game to him. He loved seeing me cry. He loved seeing me upset. He loved seeing me scared."

He loved it because for him it was power and control, she said.

