Woman arrested after stabbing in Massey, Auckland

A woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another woman in the Auckland suburb of Massey last night.
Police were called to a Moire Rd address at 3.45am where they found a woman with stab wounds. The victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
The arrested woman, who was known to the victim, was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and would appear in Waitākere District Court today.
A witness said officers, including forensics, detectives and a police photographer were working at the address shortly before midday.
"Investigators were showing interest in the front door and rear of the property, shortly after a forensic photographer moved in, documenting the front entry area," the witness said.
"A number of CCTV cameras were also facing the front of the address."