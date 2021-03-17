Woman arrested after stabbing in Massey, Auckland

The victim was transported to hospital in a serious condition. Photo / File

A woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another woman in the Auckland suburb of Massey last night.

Police were called to a Moire Rd address at 3.45am where they found a woman with stab wounds. The victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The arrested woman, who was known to the victim, was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and would appear in Waitākere District Court today.

A witness said officers, including forensics, detectives and a police photographer were working at the address shortly before midday.

"Investigators were showing interest in the front door and rear of the property, shortly after a forensic photographer moved in, documenting the front entry area," the witness said.

"A number of CCTV cameras were also facing the front of the address."