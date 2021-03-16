Morrinsville homicide: Man, 42, charged after death

Police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the death.

A man has died after a family harm incident near Morrinsville.

Police said a 42-year-old has since been arrested and taken into custody after being called to the property at Gordonton, on the outskirts of Hamilton, last night.

The victim was seriously injured and died of his injuries in hospital this morning.

Police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the man's death.