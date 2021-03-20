Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Steve Braunias Missing Persons book extract: The murder of Grace Millane - Jesse Kempson trial on trial

8 minutes to read

Grace Millane was killed on the eve of her 22nd birthday. Photo / Supplied

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

An excerpt from Missing Persons - a collection of true crime writing by Steve Braunias.

The most despised man in New Zealand – a status Jesse Kempson earned not merely by choking Grace Millane to death

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.