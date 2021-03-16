WorkSafe investigating after digger operator dies on West Coast farm

Worksafe is investigating the death of a digger operator on a West Coast farm.
Emergency services were called to the incident near Harihari at 2.15pm yesterday.
A police spokesperson said the person who died was a contractor working on his own.
He was found by a fellow employee and it is too early to say what exactly caused the incident.
A WorkSafe spokesperson said they are now investigating.
"As the matter is now under investigation we are unable to make any further comment."