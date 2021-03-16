WorkSafe investigating after digger operator dies on West Coast farm

Emergency services were called to the incident near Harihari at 2.15pm yesterday. Photo / NZH

Worksafe is investigating the death of a digger operator on a West Coast farm.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Harihari at 2.15pm yesterday.

A police spokesperson said the person who died was a contractor working on his own.

He was found by a fellow employee and it is too early to say what exactly caused the incident.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said they are now investigating.

"As the matter is now under investigation we are unable to make any further comment."