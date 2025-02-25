“It was quick shocking. I saw this lady on the ground unconscious... then I saw a little bit down the road a car, he was trying to get away, smashed windscreen and everything. So I just got up, filled with adrenaline and just ran to the car, forced the door open, got into the car and forced it straight into park.

“I made him get out of the car, told him get out, stay there, wait for the cops” Morrison said.

He ran to bars, restaurants and even buses in the area to find a defibrillator for the woman.

Morrison praised the community for getting involved and acting immediately.

“Everyone was working together to try to help people around, also a lot of people were trying to get in with their phones and a lot of people saying no, just privacy, privacy and a lot of people telling others to put their phones away... Kinda makes you proud to be a Wellingtonian,” Morrison said.

The woman was left in a critical condition after she was struck by a car while crossing the road on Courtenay Place in Central Wellington. Photo / Bill Hickman, RNZ

He said it was a sleepless night for him, worrying for the woman who was struck.

Staff from the Tasting Bar rushed to help the woman.

Director and manager Kevin McAree said what happened outside his bar was terrible. Nothing like it had happened in five years of owning The Tasting Room.

He wasn’t at the bar at the time of the crash but planned to check in on the welfare of staff that were.

“Obviously, it’s going to be an experience they’ll never forget and give them any counselling they may need and just give them a big hug and a thanks from us for doing the right thing and looking out for people who have been hurt on Courtenay Place.”

Sam Chandler had finished watching a film at the Embassy when she saw the commotion.

“I think it’s wonderful the people responded so quickly to help the woman and obtain the driver but I think you have to be so careful now if you think there is a problem with a person... A lot of these people have mental health problems.”

Wellingtonian, Kaitlyn wasn’t aware of the incident, but stays vigilant when on Courtenay Place.

“When I’m on Courtenay Place, personally, I’m always really aware of the traffic cause I’ve heard some stories.

“I’ve heard some accidents have occurred in the past so especially when I’m crossing the road I’m just really careful cause I know it happens and I wouldn’t want it to happen to me... But I think people need to be a little bit more careful because you can’t control your environment, you need to be aware of things.”

Detective Sergeant Andrew Compton said police wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.

The 66-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“Police are speaking with the 82-year-old man driving the vehicle and the cause remains under investigation. Initial indications suggest alcohol or a medical event were not factors in the crash.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who rushed to the woman’s aid following the collision, it’s heartening to know that so many people in our city stepped up to help a person in need.”

Police were liaising with the German Embassy, Compton said, and investigators wanted to hear from anyone with footage of the incident.

Witnesses should call 105 and use the reference number 250224/0187.

