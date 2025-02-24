Both sides of Courtenay Pl were closed to traffic between Tory St and Cambridge Terrace.

Motorists were also advised to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said the road reopened in the early hours of this morning.

The spokesperson was unable to provide an update on the pedestrian’s condition in hospital, or details about the crash.

They could also not confirm whether the driver of the vehicle had been spoken to.

“Our enquiries are in their early stages, and we don’t have further detail to share on the circumstances at this point.”

