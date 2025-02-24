- A pedestrian was critically injured in a collision with a vehicle on Courtenay Place last night.
- The road was closed but reopened in the early hours of this morning.
- Police say their enquiries into what happened are in the “early stages”.
Wellington’s Courtenay Place has reopened following a serious incident which left a pedestrian critically injured in hospital.
Emergency services rushed to the scene last night after being notified of the collision involving a person and a vehicle about 8.25pm.
“The victim is being transported to hospital in a critical condition and the Serious Crash Unit is attending,” police said.