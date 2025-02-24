Advertisement
Updated

Courtenay Place reopens after pedestrian critically injured in Wellington incident

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Both sides of Courtenay Place were closed to traffic last night, between Tory St and Cambridge Terrace. Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • A pedestrian was critically injured in a collision with a vehicle on Courtenay Place last night.
  • The road was closed but reopened in the early hours of this morning.
  • Police say their enquiries into what happened are in the “early stages”.

Wellington’s Courtenay Place has reopened following a serious incident which left a pedestrian critically injured in hospital.

Emergency services rushed to the scene last night after being notified of the collision involving a person and a vehicle about 8.25pm.

“The victim is being transported to hospital in a critical condition and the Serious Crash Unit is attending,” police said.

Both sides of Courtenay Pl were closed to traffic between Tory St and Cambridge Terrace.

Motorists were also advised to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said the road reopened in the early hours of this morning.

The spokesperson was unable to provide an update on the pedestrian’s condition in hospital, or details about the crash.

They could also not confirm whether the driver of the vehicle had been spoken to.

“Our enquiries are in their early stages, and we don’t have further detail to share on the circumstances at this point.”

