A pedestrian is in a critical condition after a serious crash in Central Wellington.

Emergency services were notified of the collision involving a person and a vehicle about 8.25pm.

“The victim is being transported to hospital in a critical condition and the Serious Crash Unit is attending,” police said.

“Both sides of Courtenay Place are being closed to traffic, between Tory Street and Cambridge Terrace.”