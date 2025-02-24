Whanau’s team cited a desire to diversify media engagements and explore other communication avenues.
Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills said he was disappointed the mayor would not be fronting up to constituents regularly on the show.
Wellington mayor Tory Whanau has pulled out of her monthly slot on Newstalk ZB’s local flagship radio show in a move host Nick Mills has labelled “disappointing” for the city.
Mills announced on his Wellington Mornings show today that Whanau had told him the segment was “not the direction she wants to go in this year”.
He read out a statement from Whanau’s team, which said they appreciated the opportunity to engage with Mills and ZB’s audience over the past two years through the monthly interviews.
“As part of a broader effort to diversify our media engagements and increase accessibility for a wider range of journalists, we are making adjustments to the mayor’s interview schedule. The mayor will still be available for interviews with Nick as issues arise.”
The statement said Whanau’s team valued the opportunity to share her work with the public and had decided to “explore other avenues for communication”.
“As such, the mayor will not be doing the monthly slot as previously arranged.”
Mills said the tradition of having Wellington’s mayor on the show in a regular slot to answer questions, take calls, and help listeners understand what was happening with the council and city had been ongoing for as long as he could remember.
“I respect her decision but I’m deeply disappointed for us, for us as the people of Wellington that our mayor doesn’t want to front up to her constituents,” he said.
“It personally disappoints me that we will no longer have Tory Whanau as a regular guest. Even if Tory isn’t on regularly we will continue to hold her and her council to account on the issues that matter.”
Whanau has made headlines multiple times following appearances on Wellington Mornings with Nick Mills.
Whanau has made headlines multiple times following appearances on Wellington Mornings with Nick Mills.
“I don’t want to downplay the privilege that I have. I am the mayor of the city, I have a house and I’m very thankful for that,” she said.
“However I’ve just sold my car recently to kind of help pay the bills, I walk to work again, my mortgage rates have doubled in the past few years. So I’m feeling the crunch as well, but I also recognise the privilege that I have.”