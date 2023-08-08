Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau on Wellington Mornings with Nick Mills, talking about having to change her social life, and her beloved dog, Teddy. Video / NZ Herald

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says she will no longer go out on a Friday night for a drink and has been through a process of mourning her private life.

It has been a tough month for the mayor after her tipsy night out on the town when she forgot to pay the bill, then finding herself in breach of the council’s tenancy agreement by bringing her dog Teddy to the office, and ongoing criticism of her attendance at civic events.

Whanau told Newstalk ZB Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills if she could have changed something, she would have accepted earlier that she is a public figure and people are watching.

“I’ve gone through a bit of a process of mourning my past life, my private life, and I wasn’t letting it go. I’ve let that go and I’m ready to move on and focus on the city.”

Asked whether she would still go out on a Friday night for a drink, Whanau said she would not.

“This Friday I’m going to a theatre show. I’m still going to go out to stuff but I’m going to keep certain socialising to my home.”

Whanau said she wanted to remain authentic, which included her passion for the city and being able to have a laugh.

“It’s just I now realise the second I leave my house I belong to the public.”

Whanau has found the recent attention on her unusual and said it has been a big learning experience.

“The last two to three months going from being a backroom staffer for quite a long time to becoming a public figure has been an experience that people just aren’t really that equipped for. They don’t really teach you this stuff.”

But she was confident she could handle the adjustment.

This morning the Herald revealed Whanau’s dog Teddy would likely be sent out of town to live with family after his visits to the office were found to be in breach of the council’s tenancy agreement.

Whanau said she accepted the rules but described it as an “emotional hit” as her 12-14 hour work days would make it difficult to look after Teddy.

“Since the story broke, I’ve had some people reach out to me to try and help. People are like ‘justice for Teddy’ and they want to help keep him here in the city which I really appreciate,” Whanau said.

However, Whanau said Teddy will most likely be sent to Levin to live with her sister.

“I am sad... he’s my little baby and this job has long hours. It’s a lonely job and I’m single, so don’t have a support network at home, so Teddy was my support.”

