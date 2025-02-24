The witness said the woman was carried about 15 metres down the street until she was thrown off the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Wellington's Courtenay Pl, where a woman in her 60s was hit by a car. Photo/ RNZ

He said people rushed to help the woman and directed traffic away from the accident scene, while other people ran to the vehicle to stop the elderly male driver from leaving.

“I was on the bonnet and another person took their keys and told him to get out of the car and kept him there.”

Another witness – Paula Smith – said a German passport was knocked from the woman’s bag by the impact. Smith said the woman was bleeding onto the road from a significant head wound.

Smith said the situation was difficult, but she was proud of the immediate actions of people in the area.

“It’s when you’re proud of your city, right? When people just jump in.

“It’s horrible to see but everybody that could just jumped in to help.”

Smith said police and ambulances arrived quickly and the driver and the woman were swiftly taken from the scene.

