Winston Peters says Chinese warships moving into the Pacific “needs” to be on the radar of Washington as he makes his first trip to the US as Foreign Minister.

Peters is travelling around the United States this week for discussions with the country’s top leaders following a tumultuous time in the White House.

He told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB he was willing to hear out the Trump administration and wanted to discuss the live firing exercises by a fleet of Chinese ships last month.

“I believe [the warship incident] is on their radar, and if it’s not in a major way, it needs to be and perhaps that will be part of the discussion we have.

“We’re approaching the Trump administration with our eyes wide open and prepared to listen, hear them out, hear their side of the story, and make sure that we get a chance to accurately present our side of the story as well.”