Winston Peters speaks to Newstalk ZB for first time since election

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters. Photo / Mike Scott

Four days after the election, NZ First leader Winston Peters has finally picked up his phone.

Peters only addressed his supporters for a few minutes on Saturday night, as polls showed his party only had received 2.7 per cent in the votes and no electorate seats - meaning they were out of Parliament.

He then avoided media on Sunday, before retreating back home to Whananaki.

Now, ZB political editor Barry Soper finally got Peters on the phone. While the ousted politician declined an interview, Soper told Heather du Plessis-Allan that Peters sounded "20 years younger" when he spoke to him.

"I've never heard him as relaxed for such a long time. He's full of beans."

Soper says that Peters has been enjoying getting away from it all, having turned his phone off to avoid the media.

He says that Peters has not revealed what he is planning for the future. All Peters would confirm is that he is unlikely to give a special valedictory speech back in Parliament after his 40-plus years in Parliament.

The actual driveway leading to Winston Peters' home at Whananaki. Photo / David Fisher

"The point that he made is he could have made three valedictory speeches, as that's how many times he's been voted out.

"He said I've seen a lot of people say a lot of silly things in valedictory speeches, I'm not about to be one of them to get up and give my view of the place."

Soper says that it may be because such a speech would imply that Peters is out and not coming back.

"He did make the point that it is four days since he has had to process the information, but I think it would be an absolute concession to defeat for him if he gave a speech."