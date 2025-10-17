Speaking to RNZ, Peters denied that warning was in any way a “threat”. He said his letter was intended to alert farmers “to what’s going on”.

“I’m not interfering with the farming community or with Fonterra. I’m saying, ‘You have enjoyed by statute and by Parliament the position of a monopoly privilege and now you’re selling it and claiming it’s all of your own right’. No, it’s not. It’s the right of the New Zealand people,” he said.

David Seymour argues commercial decisions should be left to farmers, not politicians. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“When you ask for regulatory conditions and privileges and then you sell them off to some other country’s advantage with no permanency in terms of benefit to New Zealand - or, dare I say, their children and their grandchildren’s chance to go farming in this country - then it’s the Parliament’s duty to examine the full import of this deal.”

In a written statement to RNZ, Regulations Minister Seymour - who’s also ACT leader and deputy prime minister - said New Zealand was not a socialist country, and commercial decisions “should be for business owners, and political decisions for politicians”.

“If anyone wants a say on the Fonterra vote, they should earn the right by getting up at 4am and milking cows for a few decades. If they’re not prepared to do that, they should leave it to the people who are.”

That comment did not go down well with Peters: “I milked cows almost two decades, and so did Shane Jones, and so did others of us in my caucus.

Fonterra's deal could net over $4.2 billion, with farmers voting on the proposal. Photo / 123RF

“We actually know what one end of the cow looks like compared to some who don’t.”

The suggestion politicians should stay out of business decisions was “marvellous, until you demand privileges from Parliament to give yourself the chance of having an edge to then turn against the national interest for your own narrow advantage”, Peters said.

Fonterra rejected RNZ’s requests for interviews but said it would respond to Peters’ letter with a statement soon.

A spokesperson also pointed to Parliament records showing it was the select committees that declined to hear from Fonterra, not the other way around.

Peters told RNZ that was not good enough.

“With respect, Fonterra could have volunteered, regardless of the committee,” he said.

“Just because others in the committee have got a perverted idea what free enterprise and capitalism looks like - against the national interest - there’s no reason for them to repeat a mistake that they made when they did that same thing with the Beingmate investment.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s office told RNZ he had nothing to add to his comments on Monday, in which he said politicians should not be telling farmers what to do.

“He’s entitled to a view of what he wants, but I’m just saying to you farmers will make that decision, not Winston Peters or not Chris Luxon. We can have our respective reckons and views, that’s fine, but ultimately it’s a decision for farmers and they’re quite capable of making the decision.”

The deal is expected to net Fonterra more than $4.2 billion, and pay out $2 per share to farmers - so a smaller farm of 300 to 400 cows producing 100,000kg of milk solids a year could be expected to receive $200,000.

Shareholding farmers have been voting on the deal since October 7, with online submissions closing on October 27 before briefly reopening for a special online meeting on October 30. The company’s decision is expected to be made public that same day.

Farmers have shareholdings proportional to the amount of milk solids they produce.

-RNZ