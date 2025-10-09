Advertisement
Fonterra hits back after Winston Peters questions $4.2b Mainland sale plan

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell (right) and board chair Peter McBride at the company's Mainland sale announcement. Photo / Jason Dorday

Fonterra has responded to New Zealand First leader Winston Peters’ attack on the co-op’s planned sale of its Mainland consumer business to France’s Lactalis, saying it was up to its farmer shareholders to decide on the $4.2 billion transaction.

Peters questioned how long Fonterra would remain a supplier of milk

