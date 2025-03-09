Fonterra’s chief executive Miles Hurrell has turned the co-operative around. In this episode he discusses the dairy giant’s transformation, in the kitchen.

Fonterra has increased its 2025 full-year earnings guidance from 40-60 cents per share to 55-75 cents per share, just as its “roadshow” for the potential sale of its consumer business gets underway.

An information pack for the roadshow says Fonterra has decided to keep its Greater China consumer business.

Chief executive Miles Hurrell said it was pleasing to see Fonterra deliver a strong earnings performance alongside a $10.00 per kgMS (kilogram of milk solid) forecast farmgate milk price midpoint, which he said was “a great outcome” for farmer shareholders.

“As we have finalised preparation of our interim results, and looked at the balance of the year ahead, we are pleased to confirm an upgrade in our full year forecast earnings range,” he said.

“This upgrade reflects the underlying strength of our core Ingredients business and the resilience in our Consumer channel, which is contributing to a robust result for businesses in the divestment perimeter,” Hurrell said.