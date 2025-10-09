Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

‘Giving it away’: Winston Peters lays into Fonterra over sale of iconic brands

RNZ
2 mins to read

The $3.8b deal with France's Lactalis could rise to $4.2b with Australian assets. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The $3.8b deal with France's Lactalis could rise to $4.2b with Australian assets. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Giles Dexter of RNZ

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is demanding answers from Fonterra over the sale of its consumer businesses to French dairy giant Lactalis.

Fonterra has agreed to sell major brands including Mainland and Anchor for $3.8 billion. The potential inclusion of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save