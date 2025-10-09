The $3.8b deal with France's Lactalis could rise to $4.2b with Australian assets. Photo / Mark Mitchell

‘Giving it away’: Winston Peters lays into Fonterra over sale of iconic brands

By Giles Dexter of RNZ

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is demanding answers from Fonterra over the sale of its consumer businesses to French dairy giant Lactalis.

Fonterra has agreed to sell major brands including Mainland and Anchor for $3.8 billion. The potential inclusion of Bega licences held by Fonterra’s Australian businesses could take the headline value of the transaction to $4.2b.

The sale includes a long-term agreement for Fonterra to sell milk and ingredients to Lactalis.

The deal is expected to settle in the first half of next year, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.