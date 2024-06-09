A winning ticket for a share of a $50 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a New World in Hastings.

A winning Powerball ticket was sold at New World Hastings to one of seven players who won more than a $7 million share of last night’s mammoth $50m must-be-won Powerball jackpot.

There were no Powerball First Division winners, so the jackpot rolled down to the Powerball Second Division.

Each prize was made up of $7,155,649 from Powerball’s First and Second Divisions and $24,392 from Lotto’s Second Division, making the total prize $7,180,041.

Hastings New World store manager Troy McKissock was glad to have one of their customers purchase a winning ticket from the store.

He wished the winner congratulations and said he looked forward to seeing them in-store.

“We have had a very flat-out few days with a lot of customers coming through, so it’s always good to have winners coming through, and that means we will get more Lotto customers. It’s very lucky.”

McKissock said he didn’t purchase a ticket himself, leaving that for other shoppers.

“We had queues for most of Saturday getting as many people through - it’s been very busy.”

Fourteen lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning a $71,429 share of Lotto’s First Division, with Woolworths in Hastings selling a winning ticket.

Forty-one other lucky Lotto players would also be celebrating after each winning $24,392 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live Lotto draw, for which Pak’nSave Hastings and Pak’nSave Tamatea in Napier sold winning tickets.

The previous $43m Powerball jackpot earlier in the week was not won, which led to the must-be-won draw, in which a lucky Hastings Lotto player struck a very nice $79,461 windfall.

The sole winner in in Wednesday’s Powerball Second Division draw purchased the ticket through the MyLotto app in Hastings.

The top prize rolled over to a $50m must-be-won draw on Saturday, equalling the 2020 records.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check theirs as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto App.

