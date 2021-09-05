Windy weather in Wellington delays removal of Frank Kitts Park slide

A child peers up into the slide, part of the children's playground at Frank Kitts Park. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A child peers up into the slide, part of the children's playground at Frank Kitts Park. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The removal of Frank Kitts Park's iconic slide has been delayed due to strong wind forecast in Wellington today.

Last week Wellington City Council announced the slide was being removed due to safety concerns.

Very young children have been injured playing on it in a number of "unfortunate" incidents recently, the council said.

The slide was scheduled to be dismantled today, but strong northerlies have forced the council to delay the operation until the weather is forecast to be more settled.

Council contractors are hoping the work can be done on Wednesday afternoon during a window when the prevailing conditions change from a northerly to a southerly, a council spokesperson said.

"All the other preparatory works can be done earlier on that day. The critical part is during the lifting off part of the operation."

The slide at Frank Kitts Park. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The large slide is currently closed under Covid-19 alert level 3.

If Wellington was to move to alert level 2 prior to the slide being removed, the council would look at closing off the entrances as a precautionary measure.

It's expected the slide will be able to be removed in one day. Materials will be recycled and repurposed where possible, the council spokesperson said.

Earlier this year the Herald reported a 5-year-old broke her leg while playing on the tower slide.

The young girl broke her right tibia requiring a full leg cast from her hip to her toes.

The girl's mother said the small, faded sign that warned people to remove "grippy" soled shoes was not visible to parents from the bottom of the slide.

The girl is among others of a similar age who have broken their legs after playing on the slide.

The council has decided the only way to ensure there are no more incidents like these is to remove it.

A $6 million upgrade of the park will begin in January and includes a new playground with a slide.