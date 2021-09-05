Voyager 2021 media awards
Politics

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The vaccination is finally going gangbusters - but for how long?

4 minutes to read
PM Jacinda Ardern will either announce a deal for more and quick vaccine supply from other countries, or announce how demand will be dampened by the end of next week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

ANALYSIS

The silver lining of the Delta outbreak is that so many people are getting vaccinated.

So many, in fact, that supply may not be able to meet demand by the end of next week.

Covid

