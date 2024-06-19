Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Will artificial intelligence enhance or undermine human intelligence? - Dr Michael Johnson

Other
By Dr Michael Johnston
5 mins to read
AI is revolutionising the world as we know it. Photo / 123RF

AI is revolutionising the world as we know it. Photo / 123RF

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Artificial intelligence use has gone global since the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022.
  • Concerns AI could undermine education by substituting the teaching of knowledge and writing skills, risking critical thinking development.
  • For better or worse, it is safe to say few areas of life will be left untouched by AI.

Dr Michael Johnston is a Senior Fellow at The New Zealand Initiative.

OPINION

It is about 18 months since the release of ChatGPT, the first widely available “large-language” artificial intelligence . Even in that time, the capabilities of AI have massively improved. There is every reason to expect the improvement to continue, in unpredictable ways.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand