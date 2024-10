Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency is urging Cantabrians to avoid lighting fires over the next few days with forecast temperatures of up to 30C, and gusty northwesterly winds.

Monitoring of conservation area fire

Fire crews are back fighting a large vegetation fire that’s spreading through a Waikato conservation area.

The fire in the Whangamarino Wetland near Mercer broke out on Monday afternoon.

Crews have been monitoring the blaze during the night.

The fire on Tuesday had a perimeter of 11km and had burned through more than 520ha in the Island Block area.

Incident commander Mark Tinworth said residents should stay inside and keep windows and doors shut if they smelt smoke.

Whangamarino Wetland is a conservation area of swamps, fens and peat bogs.

