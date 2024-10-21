“Houses along Island Block Rd are no longer threatened.

“A crew will monitor the situation overnight, and we will resume our air attack at first light tomorrow morning.”

The fire appeared to have started on private land before spreading and Fenz had placed fire trucks at three homes as a precaution.

Bromley said four fire trucks, five tankers, and multiple helicopters responded to the fire and they were also working to protect the nearby Whangamarino Wetland.

On a private community page nearby, residents posted seeing a “gigantic fire” over Island Block Rd.

Around 4pm, another nearby resident said it didn’t look like the fire was under control yet.

A 20-hectare scrub fire is burning swampland in North Waikato. Photo / Malisha Kumar

The area around Island Block Rd has a low fire danger rating, according to the Fenz website. The lighting of fires in the area is currently allowed without a permit.

Police said Fenz had notified them about the fire around 2.40pm but police assistance was not required.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) said staff were aware of the fire.

“The fire appears to have started on private land but has now moved to Conservation land.”

“Fenz are responsible for the fire management, but we are providing support and advice re conservation values of the wetland.

“Fenz have advised the fire is to be managed aerially only at this stage and we are not involved in this.”

According to DoC’s website Whangamarino Wetland is a 7000ha mosaic of swamps, fens and peat bogs.

More to come.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.



