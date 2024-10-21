”The fire is semi-contained but not controlled and we’ve put fire trucks in place to protect three houses as a precaution,” Bromley said.

”We are also working to protect the nearby Whangamarino Wetland and expect to have a crew at the fire ground overnight.”

Fenz will provide another update at 7pm tonight.

A 20-hectare scrub fire is burning swampland in North Waikato. Photo / Malisha Kumar

On a private community page nearby, residents posted seeing a “gigantic fire” over Island Block Rd.

Around 4pm, another nearby resident said it didn’t look like the fire was under control yet.

Police said Fenz had notified them about the fire around 2.40pm but police assistance was not required.

A Department of Conservation spokesperson said staff were aware of the fire.

The area around Island Block Rd has a low fire danger rating, according to the Fenz website. The lighting of fires in the area is currently allowed without a permit.

More to come.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.



