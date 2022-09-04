MetService National weather: September 2nd - September 5th

A cold blast is set to bring snow to state highways and alpine passes throughout the country, with MetService forecasting snow showers for both the North and South Islands.

And heavy rain is set to lash the top of the North Island, with the MetService posting an orange heavy rain warning.

Auckland and the Coromandel are being told to watch out for a deluge.

The heaviest snowfalls are set to affect North Island roads.

Between 6cm and 10cm of snow is forecast for the Napier-Taupo Rd (State Highway 5) and the Desert Road (SH1), from 5pm on Monday until 3am on Tuesday.

❄🚗Road Snowfall Warnings



The latest update includes a heads up for some wintry weather over the higher roads of the North Island Monday night into Tuesday morning. https://t.co/aIkbAI2pg0



Keep up to date with updates from @WakaKotahi_news pic.twitter.com/15S4lIXJKe — MetService (@MetService) September 3, 2022

In Canterbury, snow showers are set to affect highways until Tuesday afternoon.

Lewis Pass (SH7): Snow is expected on the road from about 4pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday. Expect 2-3cm of snow to accumulate on the road.

Porters Pass (SH73): Rain is expected to turn to snow on Monday afternoon. Expect 2-4cm of snow to accumulate between 4pm on Monday and 4pm on Tuesday.

Further south, snow showers are also forecast for Dunedin's Northern Motorway (SH1, Dunedin to Waitati) until 6pm on Monday.

The showers will lower to about 100m on Monday. Expect 1-2cm of snow to accumulate at times.

Heavy Rain Orange Warning for Northland

There is also an orange weather alert for Northland, north and east of Kaitaia to Mangawhai with a heavy rain warning from 9am-5pm on Monday.

Humid and wet💧or dry and cold🥶? Take your pick!



🔼A sub-tropical low will affect the upper NI on Mon bringing the risk of heavy rain, localised flooding & slips🌧️



🔽Meanwhile the air down south is brought to you by 🐧. Expect winter-like temps to start the week & dry weather pic.twitter.com/JwPBfUSIb6 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 3, 2022

MetService has forecast 50-70mm of rain with peak intensities of 10-15mm/h that may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Scattered showers are expected across the North and South Islands for the remainder of the week, clearing in the afternoons to become fine.

- Additional reporting John Lewis ODT