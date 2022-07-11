Voyager 2021 media awards
Wild weather: Fallen tree blocks train line from Paekākāriki to Waikanae

The stops between Paekākāriki and Waikanae are affected. Photo / File

A fallen tree on the train line between Paekākāriki and Waikanae is expected to cause major delays during the morning rush.

Replacement buses will be used in place of the train services.

Metlink posted an alert this morning saying buses were limited and would not be running to schedule

Passengers north of Paekākāriki are advised to seek alternative transport this morning due to the track closure.

The closure affects the Waikanae, Paekākāriki and Paraparaumu stops.