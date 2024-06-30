Think Netflix, Disney+, Neon, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Acorn – these are all paid subscription services courting Kiwi viewers.

New Zealand’s paid-TV market, after being in the hands of Sky for so very long, is now entirely fragmented with services being beamed directly to customers over the internet.

The same phenomena has also happened to sports broadcasting, with a host of different outlets chasing rights for individual codes or events.

That has led to a frustrating situation for Kiwi fans.

After purchasing a subscription to Sky Sports and having avidly followed the Super Rugby season, or having enjoyed a summer of cricket broadcast for free on TVNZ, viewers would have been looking forward to Wimbledon, tennis’ oldest tournament, starting tonight.

In recent years, TVNZ, Three and Sky have held the broadcast rights for the tournament, arguably the highest profile event in tennis.

But in 2024, with no major player having acquired the television rights, New Zealanders will be forced online, with streaming outlet Tennis TV standing as the only broadcaster with full rights to the entirety of Wimbledon.

Those willing to sign up can pay for one of three plans, ranging from $19 for a month’s subscription to watch Wimbledon itself, $99 for a six-month deal, or $169 for one year.

To its credit, TVNZ will showcase all five finals – men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles – on its TVNZ+ streaming platform.

However, that still leaves nearly the entirety of the tournament out of reach for New Zealanders who are not signed up to Tennis TV.

With codes or tournaments able to directly target consumers online, this situation is likely to crop up again and again – and will make watching multiple sports too expensive for many Kiwis.

Either this fragmentation is unsustainable – and the market will consolidate again – or fans will need to make some hard choices as to what they follow each season.