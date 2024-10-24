Advertisement
Why this new rat-busting toxin could be one of conservation’s biggest wins in ‘decades’

Jamie Morton
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
A decade-long Kiwi research effort has turned out an ultra-targeted toxin that can eliminate rat populations while leaving other species unharmed.

  • A decade-long Kiwi research effort has turned out a targeted toxin that can eliminate rat populations while leaving other species unharmed
  • Regulators are now assessing the world-first rat control tool, which could prove a major boost for New Zealand’s war on bird-killing pests
  • Despite its potential, scientists say it shouldn’t be seen as a silver bullet, nor a replacement for contentious 1080 poison

A ground-breaking new toxin that can wipe out rats without harming other species could prove one of the biggest wins in decades for New Zealand’s war on pests.

Such is the buzz surrounding a world-first, rat-specific formulation of the toxicant norbormide, now sitting with environmental regulators

