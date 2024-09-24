Former Epsom Girls Grammar School music teacher Peter Thomas has been censured and struck off for having sex with one of his students.
A rape survivor advocate believes a talented student at a top Auckland school who had sex with her teacher would have been “unable to say no” because of the inherent power imbalance and “coercive” nature of the relationship.
sexual violence campaigner Louise Nicholas says she is disappointed police did not charge the man - former head of music at Epsom Girls Grammar School (Eggs), Peter Thomas - who is also a former conductor with the Auckland Symphony Orchestra.
Though the girl had a video interview in 2020 after contacting police about the sexual relationship, investigators did not commence a prosecution because she was over 16 and had “consented”.
Nicholas questions whether the teenager could have given informed consent, given her age and the teacher’s position of authority.
“I think there was a stage of grooming when she was younger and he just slowly brought in the sexual activity that he wanted.”
Nicholas said that, in her opinion: “He’s groomed her to the point where she was unable to say no.”
Retired law professor Bill Hodge said he understood the criticisms but also has some sympathy for police.
While Thomas’ actions were undoubtedly a violation of his professional responsibilities and ethics, police needed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the girl’s consent had not been voluntary. This was a significant hurdle to reach without corroborating evidence, Hodge said.
Besides asking the student to confirm this in writing, the school took no further action, the finding says. The pair’s relationship continued into the next year after she graduated until she reported it to her parent, police and the school.
Nicholas said there appeared to be a form of “coercive control” over the girl.
“It sounds like she didn’t really want this stuff to happen.” In Nicholas’ opinion, “it was forced on her”.
Nicholas was confused about why police did not prosecute Thomas. While he had been struck off, he could still travel overseas and continue teaching.
The police decision sent the wrong message to victims of sexual assault, Nicholas believed, “especially for our young ones. Too scared to say no - who do you turn to? This is a teacher, someone that she’s looked up to that has done so much for her in her music career.”
The fact she eventually alerted her family and police to the sexual relationship after graduating from the school showed she was “finally able to get away from him”, Nicholas believed.
Women’s Refuge national collective CEO Dr Ang Jury said while the teacher’s behaviour was “morally wrong”, police had to consider the likelihood of securing a conviction against the Solicitor-General’s prosecution guidelines.
“I’m just pleased to see him exposed and unable to be in the proximity of vulnerable young women again. Consent or not, that’s what she was.
“The age and the power associated with his role as a teacher really make any question of consent ridiculous, in my opinion.”
Hodge said that while Thomas hadn’t faced criminal charges, he had suffered serious consequences as a result of his actions. He had lost his career and been named by national media.
But there was a “huge gap” between the violation of professional and moral standards, and police securing a conviction under the Crimes Act that carried up to 20 years in jail, Hodge said.
Eggs principal Brenda McNaughton defended the school’s handling of the case in an email to parents this week.