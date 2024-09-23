The tribunal evidence found Thomas “prevailed on [the student] to have sex with him, which ... was painful but to which she felt she could not say no”.

This morning, EGGS principal Brenda McNaughton emailed parents and caregivers to address the case and defend the school’s handling of the controversy.

While McNaughton said the school supported the decision to cancel Thomas’ teaching registration, she was critical of the Teaching Council for not alerting the school that Thomas was about to be named.

“I am writing to you in response to the media coverage of a former teacher, Peter Thomas, who has been censured and struck off the teachers’ register by the Teachers’ Disciplinary Tribunal. Epsom Girls Grammar School wholeheartedly supports these decisions.

“The Teachers Council alerted us in February that Mr Thomas was fighting for name suppression and gave us an assurance that they would notify us of when a finding on this might become public. Unfortunately, this did not happen so we were unable to alert our community of this being in the media again.”

McNaughton said as soon as the school was made aware of “verified allegations” against Thomas, “immediate action was taken and he has not attended or taught at Epsom Girls Grammar School since”.

Former Epsom Girls Grammar School music teacher Peter Thomas has been censured and struck off for having sex with a student.

“We acknowledge and respect the immense courage of the former student who stepped forward and raised the issue.”

The school has also released a July 2021 email sent to school alumnae from then principal Lorraine Pound after details of sexual activity between Thomas and the girl first became public three years ago.

“The school expects the highest standards from teachers and acted immediately in this matter on receiving the complaint,” the 2021 email said.

“I want to assure you that the school has worked closely with the Ministry of Education and the Teaching Council and that the school and board take our responsibilities in this area very seriously.

“A full report was provided to the Teaching Council for their investigation process.”

Pound wrote that she wanted to “reach out” to alumnae following the allegations coming to light, and asked that anyone with “any concerns relating to this matter” contact the school.

Former Epsom Girls Grammar School principal Lorraine Pound emailed school alumnae in July 2021 after allegations of the inappropriate sexual relationship first became public.

“We are determined to move forward at Epsom Girls Grammar School and continue the legacy that our young women have passed on for over a hundred years – one of courage, of using one’s voice for the greater good, and of building a culture where poor behaviour is called out as we all contribute to a strong, positive and thriving community.”

The Herald has approached EGGS for comment.

In a statement today, the Teaching Council said it was mindful that publication of Disciplinary Tribunal decisions could re-traumatise victims and survivors including vulnerable children and young people, and their families.

“For this reason, our practice is to notify all parties involved in a decision prior to publication on the New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal website, allowing the parties time to digest the decision and to provide sufficient time to be prepared for any public interest.”

In this case, the tribunal finding was yet to be published as Thomas had undertaken a judicial review of the tribunal’s decision to decline name suppression.

“Regrettably, the decision of the High Court was published prior to the Teaching Council advising the school as is our normal practice.”

School learned of allegations from Facebook messages

While allegations of the sexual relationship between Thomas and the girl had been publicised in 2021 by media, suppression orders have prevented the Herald from reporting that the once-respected music teacher was censured and struck off by the tribunal last year.

A High Court judgment on August 30 rejected Thomas’ application for a judicial review into the 2023 tribunal decision.

Justice Gerard van Bohemen declined to suppress his name and details of the conduct revealed in the ruling.

According to a summary drawn from the tribunal’s decision, the student attended the school, excelled at music and was a member of the school orchestra, which Thomas conducted.

From the end of Term 3, 2019, and into the holidays, Thomas initiated hugging, kissing and sexual touching with the student in the music library.

The next term he began signing her out of class frequently so she could meet him there.

Sexual conduct between the pair then increased, with Thomas attempting unsuccessfully to have sexual intercourse with the girl, the document said.

Epsom Girls Grammar School first learned of the sexual allegations involving Peter Thomas and the girl in November 2019.

In November 2019, he “prevailed” and the pair had sex.

According to the student’s evidence, the school became aware of the relationship through Facebook messages that month between the student and her friend.

When the student told Thomas of a meeting she had at the school with her parents, he “became angry and told her to say “she had been lying and he had not done anything with her”.

He also asked the student “to think about him and his job”.

When asked about the messages at the school meeting, the student said it was untrue.

Besides asking the student to confirm in writing her Facebook messages about her relationship with Thomas were untrue, the school took no further action. The pair’s relationship continued into the next year after she graduated.

In May or June 2020, the student ended contact with Thomas and told her parents about the relationship.

A few months later she filed a complaint with the police. However, police did not lay charges as she was over 16 and had consented.

In a statement provided on Friday via his lawyer, Simon Mitchell KC, Thomas apologised for his actions.

“I deeply regret my actions and sincerely apologise for the impact on everyone involved. That is all I wish to say on the matter.”

Thomas had worked for more than 17 years at the school and was head of the music department when he resigned in 2020.

