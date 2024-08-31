Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Sex, fraud and violence: 20 teachers on the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal naughty list

Katie Harris
By
Social Issues reporter·NZ Herald·
24 mins to read
Dozens of educators have been brought before the New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal in the last year. Illustration / Andrew Louis

Dozens of educators have been brought before the New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal in the last year. Illustration / Andrew Louis

Dozens of educators have been reprimanded by the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal in the past year for conduct ranging from using excessive force on students to sexual harassment and assault. Katie Harris takes a deeper look

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand