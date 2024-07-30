In 2021 a former Scots College student laid a complaint with the Teaching Council after Elsmore reached out to him completely out of the blue - roughly 40 years after he last had any contact with him.

The man gave evidence at a Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal hearing earlier this year that Elsmore had once randomly given him a jock strap for no reason which he later threw away in a bush on his walk home because he did not want his parents to see it.

About a month later, Elsmore offered him a ride home but instead diverted to his own house. Once inside, he said Elsmore began playfighting with him and recalled rolling around on the floor with him however did not know why the playfight started.

At the time he did not think it was strange however a short time later while they were talking Elsmore stated “I would like to have sex with you.”

The then 12-year-old student said no and Elsmore took him to the train station.

He also recalled seeing individual photos of students in their PE gear displayed in frames on the fireplace mantel, none of whom he recognized.

A couple of years ago the man said his former teacher contacted by him via LinkedIn triggering a flood of memories.

He then went to the police and the complaint was referred to the tribunal.

“When he contacted me a lot of those triggers came back and a part of me thought this guy has still been teaching and in my mind, I wanted to make sure it wasn’t a pattern of behaviour,” he told NZME today.

The complainant told the tribunal Elsmore’s conduct had a lasting impact on him mentally. He became argumentative, lost respect for his teachers and his schooling suffered.

When he disclosed what happened to his parents in the 1980s they chose not to report it, but did support him.

“It was the 80s, it was a different time but my parents were incredibly supportive.”

When the complaint was first laid Elsmore told the Teaching Council he never touched the boy and questioned why it had not been raised all those years ago.

He told the council that he had only arm-wrestled with the boy.

Elsmore also denied attempting to contact the complainant online which was disproved by LinkedIn evidence of Elsmore sending him an email followed by a friend request.

The prestigious Scots College in Wellington has supported the complainant through the investigation. Photo / Supplied

While initially involved in the investigation, Elsmore said he no longer wished to participate in the proceedings due to his health and did not appear at the disciplinary hearing held in April regarding his alleged conduct.

The hearing proceeded in his absence and the tribunal today released their decision finding his denials of the allegations were unreliable and not credible.

“The complainant was candid in what he could and could not recall. He was certain however over the allegations. We considered that he came across as reliable, accurate and honest, considering the context of recalling aged events,” the decision said.

The council found Elsmore was not of good character to be a teacher and his registration was cancelled.

‘You gotta make it right’

The former student told NZME Scots College had been supportive of him throughout the process and he was very happy with the decision.

“I feel comfortable about my decision, when something’s not right, you gotta make it right.

“We’re in a better age of complaints like this being taken more seriously because it is a big thing for a victim to come forward and the process is very thorough and long. If someone is going to make a complaint the system is good enough to allow the process to take place,” he said.

Scots College, which did not seek name suppression, said in a statement released today that Elsmore was with the school for two terms in the 1980s but was unable to confirm why it was such a short period.

Headmaster Graeme Yule said the school remains supportive of the complainant and that any harm inflicted on any students while in their care is unacceptable.

“It takes a tremendous amount of courage to come forward, and the worst thing that could happen would be to dismiss or diminish these experiences.

“If any other former students come forward, we will take the same supportive approach and ensure those victims are heard and cared for.”

Elsmore was also ordered to pay costs of $6668.00.

Elsmore has also previously worked as an associate principal at Renew Christian School in Whangārei, spent time teaching at Remuera Intermediate and also worked as a science educator through the Fiji Islands.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.











