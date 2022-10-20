Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Why did High Court appeal against rapist Jayden Meyer's sentence of home detention fail?

Cherie Howie
By
7 mins to read
Jayden Meyer, pictured outside Tauranga District Court, is serving a sentence of nine months' home detention for multiple convictions of rape and sexual violation. File photo / Ethan Griffiths

Jayden Meyer, pictured outside Tauranga District Court, is serving a sentence of nine months' home detention for multiple convictions of rape and sexual violation. File photo / Ethan Griffiths

Jayden Desmond Meyer raped four 15-year-old girls and sexually violated a fifth, but was sentenced to just nine months' home detention for the offending that took place when he was 16.

It was a sentence

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand