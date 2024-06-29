Why cancellation of Cook Strait mega ferry contract is taking so long

“There’s a lot of complexity to it so, there are a number of elements of the claim. We’ve got international experts, maritime legal experts, just going through the claim with us line by line - assessing what’s reasonable, what’s fair.
“There are certainly elements we’ve already recommended that we settle, there are also other elements that we’re going through now and having discussions with Hyundai.”
KiwiRail needed a lot of information from HMD which in turn needed information from the more than 140 suppliers involved in the mega ferry build, Reidy said.
“I think it’s just taking longer because it’s all about getting information and assessing information but we’re making good progress, we’re talking regularly with them, we’re working closely with Treasury and we’re progressing as fast as we can.”
Asked what the new timeframe was for finally getting the contract wrapped up, Reidy said KiwiRail’s internal commitment was to have a “recommended range” finalised by the end of this month and to then sit down with ministers to discuss the cost.
Industry sources have speculated the cost could be between $200m and $300m. KiwiRail maintains the details of the negotiations are commercially sensitive.
Reidy said they were trying to separate the claim from any other discussions KiwiRail and the Government might want to have with HMD.
Reidy said the trip was to sit down with HMD and visit the shipyard to understand their claim.
It was also important to discuss the cancellation of the mega ferry contract face to face with HMD, specifically to explain that it wasn’t about their relationship, or the ships, but rather, the cost blowout associated with the portside infrastructure.
KiwiRail is firming up the cost to exit the ship-building contract as the Ministerial Advisory Group tasked with assessing alternative options to replace the Interislander fleet has provided its report to ministers.
