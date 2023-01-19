PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer has that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

As the dust begins to settle after Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation today, things are just getting started behind the scenes as higher-ups in the Labour Caucus jostle for the top job. Here’s what some of the contenders have indicated of their intentions so far.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chris Hipkins

Education and Police Minister Chris Hipkins would not comment on who the next Labour leader should be - including himself - instead wanting to focus on Ardern’s legacy.

”I really think that we should, you know, take the time to acknowledge the extraordinary leadership that she has shown in terms of where we go from here.

”I think the Caucus needs an opportunity to digest the news and to think about it and to talk to each other.

”If we can form a consensus position and then really get behind the new leader, I’m committed to playing my part in that process, whatever that might be.”

Minister of Justice Kiri Allan. Photo / NZME

Kiri Allan

Justice Minister Kiri Allan deferred when asked if she would put her name forward to be party leader and prime minister, saying the Caucus would be “going through that process over the next few days” with a decision by Sunday.

Allan said Ardern had led the country through “some of the most incredible challenges”.

”I reflect on what she has done in terms of leading with grace, leading with empathy, leading with compassion.

”I am incredibly proud to have served as a minister in her Cabinet and the footprint, the imprint that she will have on what she has given Aotearoa will go down in history as she will be one of our most significant leaders.”

Allan said Labour was “absolutely” in a position to win the election this year.

”Part of her legacy will be the fact that she has got a Caucus of 65 MPs that she has invested in, who care deeply about New Zealand. We have a plan, Labour has an economic plan, a social plan.

”We’re in the throes of some incredibly challenging times and from the legacy that she’s left us all I think we’re well equipped to take the next steps.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Grant Robertson

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson released a statement ruling himself out of the running for the top job.

“I am not putting myself forward to be a candidate for the leadership of the Labour Party. In 2014 when I failed to secure the leadership of the Party for the second time I indicated that I would not put myself forward again. My position has not changed,” Robertson said.

“The level of intensity and commitment required of Prime Minister is an order of magnitude greater than any other role. It is a job that you must unequivocally want to do in order to do it the justice it deserves. I have every confidence that there are colleagues within the Caucus who are both capable of doing the role, and have the desire to take it on. They will have my full support.”

He elaborated that he would be happy to support the future leader in whatever capacity he could.

“It is a privilege to be Minister of Finance. I recognise that as the country faces a challenging economic environment, experience, stability and continuity are critical. I remain absolutely committed to fulfilling that role, or any other one the new Leader will ask me to undertake. I am also committed to running in the 2023 election to help secure a further term for a Labour led government.”

Environment Minister David Parker today tweeted “For Grant” but clarified to an RNZ reporter that this was an inside joke.

Asked whether it was a good time to make a joke like that, he laughed and said: “It worked for me”.

Transport Minister Michael Wood. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Michael Wood

Immigration and Transport Minister Michael Wood – who has been tipped as a future leader – would not comment on whether he would put his name forward, saying “today is about celebrating one of the finest prime ministers we have ever had”.

Building and Construction Minister. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Megan Woods

Housing Minister Megan Woods said she would not rule herself out of the leadership race, according to RNZ.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Nanaia Mahuta

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta said Ardern had been “courageous” and “empathetic” as leader.

“She’s shown leadership when it really mattered and she’s made a decision that I think is the right time for her.”

She declined to say if she would put her name forward to be leader, saying that was a Caucus process.

Health Minister Andrew Little. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Andrew Little

Health Minister and former Labour leader Andrew Little said Ardern’s decision had taken everybody by surprise and Caucus needed to make its decision about the next leader.

”We are seeing a prime minister who I think will go down in history as one of the best, most outstanding New Zealand prime ministers we’ve had stepped down.

”There was a huge sense of understanding about the difficulty of the decision, but understanding the reasons for the decision... the number of issues and challenges and the scale and magnitude of them that she’s dealt with in the last five years.”

Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kelvin Davis

Corrections Minister and Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Kelvin Davis was definitive in ruling himself out of the race for the top job.

“No, I won’t be contesting, I’ll be supporting whoever is the new leader. Definite no.”

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Willie Jackson

Broadcasting Minister and leader of the Māori Caucus Willie Jackson said he had never seen a politician like Ardern.

”She’s meant so much to us, you know, and I thank her for the contribution she’s made in terms of Māori. Really just sad and disappointed.”

Jackson said the Māori and Pacific caucuses would be meeting together, and he felt there could be a “number” of MPs who put their names forward.

“We’ve got, we’ve got people who are looking to put their hand up over the the next few days.”

He could “pretty much” rule out putting himself forward, he said.

What happens next

Labour had made the decision to choose a new leader - and therefore Prime Minister - within three days, Ardern said, while announcing her resignation.

A vote will be held on Sunday, January 22.

One individual will need more than two thirds support within the Labour Caucus - 44 votes of 65 possible votes - to become leader. If this doesn’t happen, the leadership contest goes to the wider membership within the party.

Ardern said she would not back any single candidate for the leadership.

She will stand down as Prime Minister on February 7 but remain the MP for Mt Albert until April, when she will leave Parliament - 15 years after being sworn in.







