Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Jed Bradley.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will deliver the first ball of the election year at about 1pm today, when she is set to make an announcement from the Labour Party caucus retreat at Napier.

The first decisions on her plate include announcing the date of the election and a Cabinet reshuffle, both of which she is expected to announce at some point early this year.

Ardern also ordered her ministers to consider which reform areas should be the priorities for the year over the summer - and which should be scrapped as Labour moves to try to wipe some controversial policies off its plate.

It will be Ardern’s first public appearance since Parliament wound up for the year a month ago and she will be keen to start the year on the front foot - and to try to ensure MPs’ fearing for their political fates after Labour’s slip in the polls stay focused and do not lose heart.

The first Cabinet meeting of the year will be next Wednesday, after MPs visit Ratana on Tuesday.

The Labour caucus is in Napier, where National is also having its caucus retreat two kilometres away. Media are usually invited in for Ardern’s opening remarks to the caucus - but this year the venue was closed to media until before her standup. MPs discussed election strategies in the morning session.

That was prompted by concerns the venue was not soundproof, and the party did not want the discussions overheard.

This morning National Party leader Christopher Luxon unveiled his reshuffle, including significant promotions for both former leaders Judith Collins and Todd Muller.

Muller has been promoted into the shadow Cabinet and secured the agriculture portfolio and climate change. Judith Collins has been promoted to the front bench - at 10. She was previously at the tail end of the shadow Cabinet, and has announced her intention to stand again in 2023, getting re-selected as the candidate in her Papakura seat.

Luxon’s fellow first-term MP Penny Simmons has also squeaked into the shadow Cabinet at 20.

Labour’s retreat will wind up with a dinner tonight while National has a second day of meetings tomorrow.



