PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer have that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer have that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

Kiwis are stunned after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s shock announcement she would stand down as leader of New Zealand on February 7.

During her first press conference of the year, Ardern said she had hoped to find the energy and heart to continue in the role over summer “but I have not been able to do that”.

Ardern said she had reflected on her own future and choked back tears, saying: “This has been the most fulfilling five and a half years of my life”.

Kiwis flocked to social media to pay tribute to Ardern who led the country through a number of difficult years and events, including the Christchurch Mosque attack in 2019, the Covid-19 pandemic and the deadly White Island volcanic eruption.

Labour MP Tāmati Coffey wrote: “Thanks Jacinda Ardern.. you’ve been one hell of a boss. The struggle continues. Ka whawhai tonu mātou.”

Thanks @jacindaardern .. you’ve been one hell of a boss. The struggle continues. Ka whawhai tonu mātou. pic.twitter.com/UJ402Cg4uj — Tāmati Coffey (@tamaticoffey) January 19, 2023

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito Sua William Sio praised Ardern’s support of his work.

“I have, and will always be, very grateful to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her support of my work for Pacific peoples across a number of portfolios - Minister for Pacific Peoples, Minister for Courts, Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs, Associate Minister of Education (Pacific), Associate Minister of Justice and Associate Minister of Health (Pacific).

“She introduced kindness, compassion, integrity and empathy in the political agenda. Values that most people especially in the Pacific hold dearly and expect from their political leaders. Faafetai le alofa. Faafetai le tautua. Faafetai le toa.”

Executive director of Auckland Pride Max Tweedie described Ardern as one of the greatest leaders in New Zealand’s history.

”Cannot thank her enough for her extraordinary leadership of our country.”

Jacinda Ardern has been one of the greatest Prime Minister's in New Zealand's history. Cannot thank her enough for her extraordinary leadership of our country. — Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@max_tweedie) January 19, 2023

Church Minister Reverend Frank Ritchie wrote: “Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, thank you for your years of service during some very hard times. You have my appreciation, and the appreciation of many others.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, thank you for your years of service during some very hard times. You have my appreciation, and the appreciation of many others. — Rev. Frank Ritchie (@frankritchie) January 19, 2023

Another labelled Ardern a “remarkable leader”.

History will judge Jacinda Ardern as a remarkable leader.



She is genuinely kind and has an incredible intellect, she’s made more of a contribution than she will ever appreciate.



I can’t help but feel like we need to find better ways to support women and mothers in politics. — Fleur Fitzsimons (@FleurFitzsimons) January 19, 2023





One Herald reader wrote: “She has been a great leader dealing with extraordinary circumstances. I wish her well.... Now she can focus on taking care of herself and her family.”

Another added: “You have been a trailblazer, giving 100% + and now it’s time for yourself and your family. Thank you for leading the way for women and progress; it hasn’t been easy with all the abuse and nastiness that’s been hurled your way, but you’ve displayed dignity and authenticity in the role of PM.”

A third said: “Thank you Jacinda Ardern for everything you have done. You are a remarkable woman and so deserve family time. You saved this country and I will be forever grateful.”

However, a number of Kiwis are celebrating the announcement after growing disillusioned with the direction the Government was heading.

Kiwi journalist and Daily Mail columnist Dan Wootton was scathing of Ardern claiming her leadership led to “economic catastrophe”.

“Jacinda Ardern has resigned as New Zealand’s Prime Minister knowing full well she was about to be brutally booted from office by Kiwis who woke up to her Covid authoritarianism, Be Kind hypocrisy and an economic catastrophe she inflicted on an amazing country. Good riddance.”

Jacinda Ardern has resigned as New Zealand’s Prime Minister knowing full well she was about to be brutally booted from office by Kiwis who woke up to her Covid authoritarianism, Be Kind hypocrisy and an economic catastrophe she inflicted on an amazing country.

Good riddance. — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) January 19, 2023

Other Kiwis took aim at Ardern’s leadership, with a number suggesting she knew she was fighting a losing battle in the lead-up to the 2023 election.

“Worst PM in NZ history knows she’ll lose badly in October. Unfortunately, there’s very little chance any replacement from Labour will be much better,” one claimed.

Another added: “The best news of 2023 but very sad how she and Labour Party have destroyed the New Zealand I love will take a long time to repair the damage.”

Ardern’s announcement means a caucus vote will happen on Sunday for a new party leader - and new Prime Minister.

Ardern said her team was well-placed to take the country forward and contest the next election.

“I am not leaving because I believe we can’t win the election but because I believe we can and will.”

She said there was no secret scandal behind her resignation. “I am human. We give as much as we can for as long as we can and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time.

“I am leaving because with such a privileged job comes a big responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead - and also when you’re not.”

Ardern said she had the support of her family to continue - but they had also supported her decision.

Ardern said she was not leaving because it was hard. “I know when I have enough left in the tank to do it justice.”

Ardern’s partner Clarke Gayford was in the room for the press conference.

“To Neve: Mum is looking forward to being there when you start school next year. And to Clarke, let’s get married.”

Election date announced

Ardern also announced this year’s election will be on Saturday, October 14.

The PM announced the date at the Labour Party caucus retreat at Napier.

Ardern also ordered her ministers to consider which reform areas should be the priorities for the year over the summer - and which should be scrapped as Labour moves to try to wipe some controversial policies off its plate.

The first Cabinet meeting of the year will be next Wednesday, after MPs visit Ratana on Tuesday.